Aberdeen v Motherwell
I took my grandsons to a football match today. I support Aberdeen, they support Motherwell. Their team won!
5th January 2025
5th Jan 25
Bill Davidson
@billdavidson
8
2
365
iPhone XR
5th January 2025 2:45pm
Beverley
ace
Funtimes…
January 5th, 2025
Renee Salamon
ace
Hope it was fun, glad weather permitted
January 5th, 2025
