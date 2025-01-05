Previous
Aberdeen v Motherwell by billdavidson
Photo 1058

Aberdeen v Motherwell

I took my grandsons to a football match today. I support Aberdeen, they support Motherwell. Their team won!
5th January 2025 5th Jan 25

Bill Davidson

@billdavidson
Beverley ace
Funtimes…
January 5th, 2025  
Renee Salamon ace
Hope it was fun, glad weather permitted
January 5th, 2025  
