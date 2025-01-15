Previous
Lanark and District Eukelele Band by billdavidson
Photo 1068

Lanark and District Eukelele Band

Part of the entertainment at the afternoon of Scottish music, organised by the u3a (University of the Third Age).
15th January 2025 15th Jan 25

Bill Davidson

