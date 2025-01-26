Sign up
Previous
Photo 1079
Signs of a break in the weather
26th January 2025
26th Jan 25
3
2
Bill Davidson
@billdavidson
1079
photos
71
followers
63
following
295% complete
1072
1073
1074
1075
1076
1077
1078
1079
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
25th January 2025 9:28am
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Judith Johnson
ace
Beautiful light
January 26th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
Fascinating shot with that patch of blue breaking up the monotone feel.
January 26th, 2025
Beverley
ace
You could have a sunny day tomorrow… lovely scene
January 26th, 2025
