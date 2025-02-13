Sign up
Photo 1096
London is big, but Biggar’s Biggar …….
…… as we say in these parts. A bus trip to Biggar to have lunch with a friend.
13th February 2025
13th Feb 25
Bill Davidson
@billdavidson
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
12th February 2025 1:22pm
Rob Z
ace
Lol - love their attitude
February 12th, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
How lovely, and what a super place for your photograph today
February 12th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
Love that saying. Hope the lunch was biggar and better!
February 12th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
A lovely composition.
February 12th, 2025
