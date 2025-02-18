Previous
The Bell Tower, New Lanark by billdavidson
Photo 1101

The Bell Tower, New Lanark

Rung annually to bring in the New Year
18th February 2025 18th Feb 25

Bill Davidson

@billdavidson
301% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city ace
Magnificent building
February 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact