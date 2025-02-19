Previous
Stella with helicopter…… by billdavidson
Photo 1102

Stella with helicopter……

My granddaughters arrived today…… not by helicopter!
19th February 2025 19th Feb 25

Bill Davidson

@billdavidson
301% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Aleksandra ace
super cute :)
February 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact