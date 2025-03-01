Sign up
Photo 1112
Whuppit Scoorie
With my grandkids celebrating Whuppity Scoorie, a traditional festival dating from the early 19th century on the 1st March. Local children run round St Nicholas Kirk.
1st March 2025
1st Mar 25
Bill Davidson
Beverley
ace
Gorgeous gorgeous photo… wonderful times
March 1st, 2025
Lesley
ace
A great capture of you all!
March 1st, 2025
