Whuppit Scoorie by billdavidson
Whuppit Scoorie

With my grandkids celebrating Whuppity Scoorie, a traditional festival dating from the early 19th century on the 1st March. Local children run round St Nicholas Kirk.
1st March 2025 1st Mar 25

Bill Davidson

@billdavidson
Beverley ace
Gorgeous gorgeous photo… wonderful times
March 1st, 2025  
Lesley ace
A great capture of you all!
March 1st, 2025  
