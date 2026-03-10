Sign up
Photo 1116
A view through to the River Tay
Met up with a friend in Dundee where we visited the controversial V&A building.
10th March 2026
10th Mar 26
Bill Davidson
@billdavidson
Jack
The pov is so good and black and white was the right choice for sure... love it. fav
March 10th, 2026
