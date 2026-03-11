Sign up
Previous
Photo 1117
Three figures on the harbour wall.
I love where I am now living, but on a recent return to the coast, I realise that I do miss the sea and big skies.
11th March 2026
11th Mar 26
1
1
Bill Davidson
@billdavidson
1117
photos
58
followers
55
following
306% complete
1110
1111
1112
1113
1114
1115
1116
1117
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely shot
March 11th, 2026
