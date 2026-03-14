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The ‘Squinty’ Bridge by billdavidson
Photo 1120

The ‘Squinty’ Bridge

Officially known as the Clyde Arc, but renamed by the people of Glasgow.
14th March 2026 14th Mar 26

Bill Davidson

@billdavidson
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