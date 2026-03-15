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Reflections……. by billdavidson
Photo 1121

Reflections…….

The SEC Armadilla and the adjacent OVO Hydro on the banks of the River Clyde in Glasgow.
15th March 2026 15th Mar 26

Bill Davidson

@billdavidson
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