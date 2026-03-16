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Got my eye on you……/ by billdavidson
Photo 1122

Got my eye on you……/

Glasgow street art.
16th March 2026 16th Mar 26

Bill Davidson

@billdavidson
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Babs ace
You are definitely being watched. Interesting street art
March 16th, 2026  
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