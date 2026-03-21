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Modernity……. by billdavidson
Photo 1127

Modernity…….

A corner in Edinburgh, which offers many a photograph.
21st March 2026 21st Mar 26

Bill Davidson

@billdavidson
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Photo Details

Beverley ace
a super capture... what an amazing design...
March 21st, 2026  
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