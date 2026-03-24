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Corra Linn by billdavidson
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Corra Linn

I visited Corra Linn near New Lanark with a friend whom I knew at university. Hadn’t seen her for 50 years!!
24th March 2026 24th Mar 26

Bill Davidson

@billdavidson
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