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Previous
Photo 1133
Caithness Row leading to the Bell Tower
Formerly housing for the millworkers, now Housing Association property, in the World Heritage village of New Lanark.
27th March 2026
27th Mar 26
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Bill Davidson
@billdavidson
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Babs
ace
Love the stonework.
March 27th, 2026
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