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Caithness Row leading to the Bell Tower by billdavidson
Photo 1133

Caithness Row leading to the Bell Tower

Formerly housing for the millworkers, now Housing Association property, in the World Heritage village of New Lanark.
27th March 2026 27th Mar 26

Bill Davidson

@billdavidson
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Babs ace
Love the stonework.
March 27th, 2026  
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