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Passing by…….. by billdavidson
Photo 1144

Passing by……..

7th April 2026 7th Apr 26

Bill Davidson

@billdavidson
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Photo Details

Renee Salamon ace
Great candid
April 7th, 2026  
Beverley ace
very cool capture
April 7th, 2026  
Judith Johnson ace
Interesting shot!
April 7th, 2026  
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