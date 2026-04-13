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Previous
Photo 1150
Off the streets…….
In the park with my grandchildren, an energetic, wonderful bunch!
13th April 2026
13th Apr 26
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Bill Davidson
@billdavidson
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Photo Details
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3
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2
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365
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iPhone XR
Taken
13th April 2026 2:50pm
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Christine Sztukowski
ace
So refreshing
April 13th, 2026
Chrissie
ace
Wonderful pic
April 13th, 2026
Dorothy
ace
A fun group I’m sure. 😊
April 13th, 2026
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