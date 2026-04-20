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The disgrace of Edinburgh…… by billdavidson
Photo 1157

The disgrace of Edinburgh……

…..an ambitious, unfinished replica of the Parthenon started in 1825 to honour fallen Scottish soldiers in the Napoleonic wars.
20th April 2026 20th Apr 26

Bill Davidson

@billdavidson
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Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Perhaps an unfinished structure is an appropriate memorial to unfinished lives cut short during wars???
April 20th, 2026  
KWind ace
Great shot!
April 20th, 2026  
Corinne C ace
Great photo and intriguing story
April 20th, 2026  
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