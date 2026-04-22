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The Scottish National Museum by billdavidson
Photo 1158

The Scottish National Museum

22nd April 2026 22nd Apr 26

Bill Davidson

@billdavidson
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Photo Details

Tia ace
Super angle of view. Makes me think of Lowry! Fav
April 23rd, 2026  
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