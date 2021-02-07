Sign up
Snowy Rooftops
This view was from our upstairs window while visiting family in Charles Town WV. A very wet snow clung to every branch and twig. Along with the multitude of snowy roofs it was the perfect winter scene.
7th February 2021
7th Feb 21
Bill Green
ace
@billgreen
I am a retired medical/commercial photographer from the U.S. that now roams the earth. My wife and I are perpetual nomads.
365
DMC-GX8
7th February 2021 8:07am
snow
,
winter
,
trees
,
cold
,
rooftops
