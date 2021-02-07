Previous
Snowy Rooftops by billgreen
19 / 365

Snowy Rooftops

This view was from our upstairs window while visiting family in Charles Town WV. A very wet snow clung to every branch and twig. Along with the multitude of snowy roofs it was the perfect winter scene.
7th February 2021

Bill Green

I am a retired medical/commercial photographer from the U.S. that now roams the earth. My wife and I are perpetual nomads. My journey with 365...
