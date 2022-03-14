Previous
Frog on the road by billthecat
2 / 365

Frog on the road

I met a frog while doing the bins,
Both he and I with double chins,
We greeted, each with widened grins,
And on our ways departed.
14th March 2022

Simon Campbell

@billthecat
