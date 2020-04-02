P1050649

Today I took my bicycle to be fixed by a mechanic. While I waited for it, I sat in the mini park across the road and listened to the cooing of a flock of pigeons, and chatted with a woman who was sat on another bench, a safe distance from me. I also played around with my camera a bit, and discovered "panorama" mode.

It's kinda wierd, but I like the way you get to see around corners and from different angles all within the one picture.

In this photo you can see the woman on the bench I had such a nice chat with, and some of the many pigeons we were both enjoying listening to, as well as part of the bench I was sat on myself, with the litter that a previous sitter had left there.

Lower Clapton, Hackney.