Previous
Next
P1060008 by billyandruby
44 / 365

P1060008

A slightly different sign today, taped to the communal entrance to the block of flats where I live. Printed by computer and then coloured in by hand.
13th April 2020 13th Apr 20

Billy

@billyandruby
12% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise