Previous
Next
P1060140 by billyandruby
53 / 365

P1060140

Ruby on my sofa, after a walk in the park with Holly. I still can't walk her but she's with me in between walks now.
22nd April 2020 22nd Apr 20

Billy

@billyandruby
14% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise