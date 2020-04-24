P1060161

I did not make this placard. I found it, discarded on the roadside, during an NHS march through London a couple of years ago.



I've treasured it ever since.



On the same march I met a group of women and children (including one woman that I'd known many years earlier but lost touch with) who had prepared a song to the tune of YMCA with the lyrics "Our NHS", which they were singing loudly and joyously. Somewhere I still have the lyrics sheet they handed out for others of us to join in.



I like that this placard says the same this. It is our NHS!



I also like that the handle of the placard says "fragile" on it, and up one side of the main section it says, in smaller letters, "please do not bend".



On the other side is written "FUND NHS - NO MORE CUTS" in red, white, and black.



The march was to defend the NHS from Tory austerity and privatisation.

