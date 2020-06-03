Previous
Queen Ruby back where she belongs by billyandruby
Queen Ruby back where she belongs

I was discharged from hospital on Monday, and reunited with Ruby yesterday.

In the words of the late great Amy Winehouse:

"You're the sweetest thing I have ever known, and to think that you are mine, you are mine alone. There is no greater love in all the world it's true, no greater love than what I feel for you".
Billy

@billyandruby
