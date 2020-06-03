Sign up
Queen Ruby back where she belongs
I was discharged from hospital on Monday, and reunited with Ruby yesterday.
In the words of the late great Amy Winehouse:
"You're the sweetest thing I have ever known, and to think that you are mine, you are mine alone. There is no greater love in all the world it's true, no greater love than what I feel for you".
3rd June 2020
3rd Jun 20
54
55
56
57
58
59
60
61
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FS45
Taken
3rd June 2020 10:29am
