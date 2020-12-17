Previous
My shopping trolley, rammed full of presents for young people who'll be spending xmas on a CAMHS unit.

More info here: https://www.christmasforcamhs.org.uk/who-we-are
17th December 2020 17th Dec 20

Billy

@billyandruby
