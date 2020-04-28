Sign up
Lunch Time
Was take pics of some lavender when it got photobombed by this hungry bee. Would be great if it kept still. A busy bee 😁😁.
28th April 2020
28th Apr 20
BillyBoy
@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
Tags
bee
,
bees
JackieR
ace
This is relaxingly beautiful.
April 28th, 2020
