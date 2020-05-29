Previous
Jerusalem Sage by billyboy
Jerusalem Sage

Spotted this during my lockdown walk. Thought it looked quite unusual and the yellow flowers look like mini bananas from a distance. This plant is also known as French Sage or Tree sage and has the botanical name: Phlomis Fruticosa.
BillyBoy

