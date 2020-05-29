Sign up
Jerusalem Sage
Spotted this during my lockdown walk. Thought it looked quite unusual and the yellow flowers look like mini bananas from a distance. This plant is also known as French Sage or Tree sage and has the botanical name: Phlomis Fruticosa.
29th May 2020
29th May 20
BillyBoy
@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
flower
flowers
