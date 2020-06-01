Sign up
Photo 878
Eschscholzia Californica
Spotted these during a lockdown walk. Also known as California Poppy, Golden Poppy, California Sunlight, or Cup of Gold. They looked stunning in the sunlight.
1st June 2020
1st Jun 20
0
0
BillyBoy
@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
878
photos
25
followers
41
following
240% complete
View this month »
871
872
873
874
875
876
877
878
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Taken
24th May 2020 3:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
flowers
,
poppies
,
poppy
