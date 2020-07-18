Previous
Ready To Blossom by billyboy
Photo 925

Ready To Blossom

Lilium 'Winning Joy' is the name of this lily plant which I recently acquired. According to the label, it should be a stunning red. Looks like it should be blossoming soon. Fingers crossed 🤞🤞.
18th July 2020 18th Jul 20

