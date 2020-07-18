Sign up
Photo 925
Ready To Blossom
Lilium 'Winning Joy' is the name of this lily plant which I recently acquired. According to the label, it should be a stunning red. Looks like it should be blossoming soon. Fingers crossed 🤞🤞.
18th July 2020
18th Jul 20
BillyBoy
@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
Tags
flower
,
flowers
,
lily
,
lilies
