Photo 980
Reeds in the Lea
These reeds are in the River Lea in east London. They've gotten much denser since the last time I saw them. Should be able to walk across them soon 😁.
11th September 2020
11th Sep 20
BillyBoy
@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
Album
365
Taken
6th September 2020 2:39pm
Tags
river
,
reeds
,
reed
