Photo 985
It Still Works
For those born after 2000, this is a telephone 😁😁.
16th September 2020
16th Sep 20
3
1
BillyBoy
@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
985
photos
25
followers
41
following
269% complete
View this month »
978
979
980
981
982
983
984
985
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
15th September 2020 1:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
JackieR
ace
We've a Trim phone somewhere
September 16th, 2020
gloria jones
ace
Ha,ha...Great image
September 16th, 2020
kali
ace
great colour
September 16th, 2020
