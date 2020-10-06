Previous
Old Earrings by billyboy
Old Earrings

A friend was clearing out some old earrings and thought they would be worthy of a photo.
6th October 2020 6th Oct 20

BillyBoy

@billyboy
JackieR ace
Thoughtful friend
October 6th, 2020  
Jean ace
That would make a great bracelet or necklace. Cool photo
October 6th, 2020  
