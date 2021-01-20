Sign up
Photo 1111
Time to Start Running 😁
I stood my ground and bravely continued to take photos. The seagull finally decided on who was the boss and veered away 😁.
20th January 2021
20th Jan 21
BillyBoy
@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
Tags
birds
,
bird
,
gull
,
seagull
