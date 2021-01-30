Previous
Supper by billyboy
Photo 1121

Supper

A light supper of scrambled eggs, smoked salmon, asparagus, and rocket leaves. And of course, some vino. Was delicious 🤔.
30th January 2021 30th Jan 21

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
JackieR ace
Delicious
January 30th, 2021  
gloria jones ace
Delicious meal...great food shot
January 30th, 2021  
