Up To No Good by billyboy
Photo 1124

Up To No Good

Spotted this on my shed roof looking very shifty 😁.
2nd February 2021 2nd Feb 21

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
307% complete

gloria jones ace
Great capture
February 2nd, 2021  
