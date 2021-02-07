Previous
Local Artwork by billyboy
Photo 1129

Local Artwork

Spotted this whilst walking around the Here East centre in east London
7th February 2021 7th Feb 21

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Boxplayer ace
Isn't it strange - spotted that on a cycle ride recently. There's going to be some sort of V&A outpost round here at some point.
February 7th, 2021  
BillyBoy
@boxplayer I saw the V&A outpost and was very excited. Alongside East Bank in the park, there's a lot happening around here.
February 7th, 2021  
