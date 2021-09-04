Previous
Living Wall by billyboy
Photo 1338

Living Wall

Outside Westfield shopping centre east London. The last time I posted a picture of this wall, about a quarter of the plants were missing. Good to see that they have been replaced.
4th September 2021 4th Sep 21

BillyBoy

