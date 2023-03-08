Previous
Charging Station by billyboy
Photo 1463

Charging Station

I got fed up with chargers being all over the place and finding wall sockets to plug them into so I built this. There is an 8-way extension socket attached to the rear which also has 4 USB ports. Only need one wall socket now 😀.
8th March 2023

