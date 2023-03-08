Sign up
Photo 1463
Charging Station
I got fed up with chargers being all over the place and finding wall sockets to plug them into so I built this. There is an 8-way extension socket attached to the rear which also has 4 USB ports. Only need one wall socket now 😀.
8th March 2023
8th Mar 23
BillyBoy
@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
