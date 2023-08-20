Previous
Oratorio by billyboy
Photo 1546

Oratorio

Oratorio is the name of this piece spotted at the Royal Academy Summer Exhibition. It was created by artist Paula Rego who sadly passed away last year.
20th August 2023 20th Aug 23

Photo Details

