Steam Hammer 1888 by billyboy
Photo 1581

Steam Hammer 1888

Spotted this in a local park. This steam hammer came originally from the blacksmith's shop in the Royal Albert Docks in east London.
8th October 2023 8th Oct 23

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project.
