Previous
Door within a door by billyboy
Photo 1600

Door within a door

Spotted this in Chichester cathedral. Haven't seen this type of door before. Seems to be a bit of an afterthought.
29th October 2023 29th Oct 23

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
438% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise