Photo 1639
Calm before the storm
This lasted about 10 seconds before the mob arrived.
15th December 2023
15th Dec 23
1
1
BillyBoy
@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
20
followers
32
following
1632
1633
1634
1635
1636
1637
1638
1639
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
7th December 2023 8:42pm
Privacy
Public
Boxplayer
ace
Excellent viewpoint
December 15th, 2023
