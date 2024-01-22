Sign up
Previous
Photo 1664
First Plastic in the World
A site in Hackney Wick, east London. The plaque above the windows reads:-
FIRST PLASTIC IN THE WORLD
Known as "parkesine", invented by
Alexander Parkes.
First made near this site, 1866
at the Parkesine Works.
22nd January 2024
22nd Jan 24
BillyBoy
@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Taken
21st January 2024 4:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
