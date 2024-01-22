Previous
First Plastic in the World by billyboy
Photo 1664

First Plastic in the World

A site in Hackney Wick, east London. The plaque above the windows reads:-

FIRST PLASTIC IN THE WORLD

Known as "parkesine", invented by
Alexander Parkes.
First made near this site, 1866
at the Parkesine Works.
22nd January 2024 22nd Jan 24

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
455% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise