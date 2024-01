Eton Mission Rowing Club

The Eton Mission Rowing Club was established in 1885 by old Etonians and has been based in a few different sites around Hackney Wick in East London before moving to the current boathouse in 1934.

Rowing continued from the club until 2012 when the activity was banned from the Waterways for the duration of the London 2012 Games. With the increase in motorised boats along the river Lea, the club is no longer on operation.