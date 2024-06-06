Admiral Sir Bertram Home Ramsey

I saw this statue during a recent visit to Dover Castle. I didn't know who he was but was impressed by his resumé which was displayed nearby. I thought it would be a great idea to upload this on D-Day. His resumé reads:-



"This statue commemorates Admiral Sir Bertram Home Ramsay, the inspirational commander of the naval forces during the Dunkirk evacuation in 1940 and D-Day in 1944.

He served in the tunnels below Dover Castle.



In September 1938, Vice-Admiral Ramsay was recalled from early retirement. He was given the position of Flag Officer Dover: to re-open the Dover naval base and establish a headquarters in the tunnels to command operations in the Straits of Dover.



From the tunnels, Ramsay planned the evacuation of allied forces from Dunkirk between 26 May and 4 June 1940. He played key roles in the allied landings in North Africa in 1942 and during the invasion of Sicily in 1943. In 1943 he was appointed allied Naval Commander-in-Chief and led seaborne operations during the invasion of Normandy, on D-Day, 6 June 1944.



Admiral Ramsay died in an air-crash in France in January 1945."