Previous
The Ceiling by billyboy
Photo 1801

The Ceiling

The Library ceiling at Kenwood House, north London. Designed by Scottish architect Robert Adams around 1770. The attention to detail is spectacular.
7th June 2024 7th Jun 24

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
493% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise