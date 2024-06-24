Previous
New Cultural Quarter - East Bank by billyboy
New Cultural Quarter - East Bank

A new cultural quarter, East Bank, in east London. There is V&A East, London College of Fashion, BBC studios and Sadlers Wells East. Further along is a University College London (UCL) campus. Exciting times ahead.
24th June 2024 24th Jun 24

BillyBoy

@billyboy
