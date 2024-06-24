Sign up
Previous
Photo 1818
New Cultural Quarter - East Bank
A new cultural quarter, East Bank, in east London. There is V&A East, London College of Fashion, BBC studios and Sadlers Wells East. Further along is a University College London (UCL) campus. Exciting times ahead.
24th June 2024
24th Jun 24
BillyBoy
@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
