Previous
Chicken Processing Plant - China by billyboy
Photo 1823

Chicken Processing Plant - China

Spotted this at a photo exhibition a few months ago.
29th June 2024 29th Jun 24

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
499% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
That's quite and assembling line
June 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise